U19 WC: South Africa beat Australia by five-wicket to qualify for final

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 31 South Africa have qualified for their first ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 final after an impressive five-wicket triumph over Australia in the first semifinal at the Bayuemas Oval on Friday.

The Proteas women excelled with the ball on the back of Ashleigh van Wyk's four-wicket haul and were on song in the field as they restricted Australia to just 105/8 and cruised past that target with 11 deliveries remaining courtesy of some excellent batting from Jemma Botha (34) and Kayla Reyneke (26).

The win saw South Africa maintaining their unbeaten status at the tournament, advancing to Sunday's final against the winner of the second semifinal between defending champions India and England.

The Proteas held on to a trio of difficult chances in the field, with some late hitting from Ella Briscoe (27 not out) helping the Aussies reach three figures after they won the toss and elected to bat first at Bayuemas Oval, ICC reports.

Nthabiseng Nini set the ball rolling for South Africa by dismissing the dangerous Ines Mckeon with the opening ball of the match, with van Wyk (4-17) getting in on the act at the death courtesy of some help in the field.

Seshnie Naidu held on to a tough return catch to dismiss Eleanor Larosa for just seven, before Luyanda Nzuza produced a similar feat in the field to send Hasrat Gill packing as the Aussies crawled to 62/5 with a little more than five overs remaining.

Caoimhe Bray (36) and Briscoe increased the run rate from that point, taking Australia to 105, but the target seemed a bit light given South Africa's strong batting line-up.

Chaing 106, South Africa lost Simone Lourens for five in the third over, but Jemma Botha remained at the crease and showed intent on keeping the run rate high as the Proteas maintained control of the contest.

The loss of Fay Cowling for seven and Botha (37) did little to quell the run rate, with Reyneke and Karabo Meso (19) combining to take South Africa within sight of victory.

The pair fell in quick succession, but Mieke van Voorst (8 not out) and Naidu (2 not out) joined forces to ensure there was no late slip-up as the Proteas eased into the summit clash.

Brief scores: South Africa 106/5 in 18.1 overs (Botha 37, Reyneke 26, Hamilton 2-17, Gill 2-20) beat Australia 105/8 (Bray 36, Briscoe 27*, van Wyk 4-17) by five wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor