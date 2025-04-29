UCL: Copa win vs Madrid can push FC Barcelona to final, says Hansi Flick

New Delhi, April 29 FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick hopes the Copa del Rey final win against Real Madrid will help his side to push and reach the UEFA Champions League final as they host Inter Milan at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday (IST).

The 3-2 win over Real Madrid was massive for Barcelona as it saw them lift their second trophy of the season. It also showed the resilience of the club to comeback after two quickfire goals by Los Blancos had them trailing 2-1 but Ferran Torres’ equalizer and Jules Kounde’s extra-time winner saw them grab victory.

“What I can say is that all the players are focused and that they want to reach the final. The win against Madrid is important for the emotions and can help us to keep pushing. I think we can reach the final. They will give everything as well,” said Flick in the pre-game conference.

Despite the win, Barcelona players were not given any time to celebrate their trophy as they turned their attention to the UEFA Champions League semis with the aim of securing their first European trophy since 2014/15. It was also the last time the club reached the final’s of the tournament.

Not only will the Catalonians draw motivation from the win over Real but Flick has urged his side to learn from their mistakes in that matchup.

“I have seen that the players are fine. The way the game went also has an influence, but we are already focused on Inter.

“We have the chance to reach the Champions League final. It’s the most important competition. We are in a privileged position. The training session went well and we talked about what we can do better than against Madrid,” added Flick.

The German head coach was appointed ahead of the 2024-25 season, on a two-year contract which will end in June 2026, after a sour end to the relationship between Xavi and the club.

After finishing second in the 2023-24 La Liga season, being eliminated by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal, and being embarrassingly defeated 1-4 at home against Paris Saint-Germain during the UCL quarter finals, Flick has completely transformed the Catalonian side. They now possess one of the most dangerous attacking units in Europe, which was on full display in the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals this season.

Flick refused to confirm whether he will be extending his contract beyond 2026.

“I think I will coach the team next year, yes. I have a contract until the end of next season, I am very happy and I love this team. It’s not the right time and it’s not the time to talk about it. We don’t focus on what will happen in the future,” concluded Flick.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor