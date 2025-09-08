UEFA suspends Bilbao defender Alvarez for 10 months after failed doping test

Nyon, Sep 8 Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez has been handed a 10-month suspension after failing a doping test during the Europa League, UEFA confirmed on Monday.

The 30-year-old tested positive for Canrenone, a banned substance both in and out of competition, following Bilbao’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the semi-finals of the tournament in May.

Alvarez had already accepted a provisional suspension on June 2. In July, he explained the failed test, saying the substance entered his system unintentionally through medication prescribed for hair loss. The Spaniard, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016, added that the treatment was part of his ongoing care for alopecia.

"At its meeting on 19 August 2025, the relevant UEFA disciplinary body decided to suspend the player for ten (10) months, starting from the date of the provisional suspension (i.e. 2 June 2025) and ending on 2 April 2026, for committing a non-intentional anti-doping rule violation," UEFA said.

"In accordance with Article 10.14.2 of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the player may return to train with a team or use the facilities of a club in the last two months of his period of ineligibility, i.e. as of 2 February 2026."

The ban will end on April 2 next year and applies to all competitions. The 30-year-old centre back previously stepped away from football in 2017 to undergo treatment for testicular cancer. After returning to the game, he began taking medication for alopecia. He explained that his positive doping test was the result of having “involuntarily took a medicine to prevent hair loss that contained a banned substance.”

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, will compete in the Champions League this season after securing a fourth-place finish in La Liga.

