UKK: Telugu Yoddhas aim to continue winning form, Rajasthan Warriors seek maiden win

Cuttack (Odisha)[India], January 2 : Telugu Yoddhas are high on confidence after registering two consecutive victories and will look to continue their momentum when they take on Mumbai Khiladis in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2 on Wednesday, while Rajasthan Warriors will seek maiden win against the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

The Yoddhas played brilliantly in their previous match to defeat Rajasthan Warriors and captain Pratik Waikar stated that they won't take Mumbai Khiladis lightly in the upcoming match as well.

Promoted by the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho became a huge hit in the first season.

"In the last game, we stuck to our plans and things worked out in our favour. Our plan was to take the lead and then try to defend it which worked pretty well. We don't take any opponents lightly so we will prepare the best way to face Mumbai Khiladis, if we want to make it to the playoffs we have to play our best game against each side," commented Pratik Waikar.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Warriors are still searching for their first victory in the league and captain Nilesh Patil emphasized making a comeback in the next match.

"We are playing with a young side and are giving opportunities to a lot of youngsters, so they tend to make some mistakes but they are learning and surely we will make a comeback in the upcoming games. Also, I feel in the last game some decisions went against us but we are not losing by a big margin which is a positive thing," he said.

"There is no such huge difference between the Odisha Juggernauts and us in terms of the players' ability, it's only that we have a younger squad but in Kho Kho, the one who plays better on the matchday is going to win," he added.

