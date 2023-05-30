Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in action with their Fight Night card this weekend

Nevada [US], May 30 : The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced their return after a week with a fight card in Las Vegas this weekend. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main event, two top ten Flyweights contenders are scheduled to lock horns inside the octagon. Former title challenger Kai Kara-France is taking on Amir Albazi. The winner of the flyweight clash could get a potential shot at the flyweight title next.

We're BACK IN ACTION Top 10 flyweight contenders @KaiKaraFrance and @AmirAlbazi will take center stage THIS SATURDAY!#UFCVegas74 | Jun 3 | Main Card 9pmET | LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/SUq9KLJvKo — UFC (@ufc) May 29, 2023

In his last outing, Kara-France lost against the now-flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 in July. On the other hand, Albazi is still undefeated in the UFC octagon(4-0) with only a single loss in his entire MMA carrier back in 2019.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. MMA veteran Jim Miller is taking on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout on the main card of the fight night.

The MMA leader is set to return to the big stages with its next Pay Per View card, UFC 289 which is scheduled for June 11(IST) at Rogers Arena, Vancouver Canada. The main event of the PPV consists of a title fight between Amanda Nunes(C) and Irene Aldana for the Bantamweight title.

The co-main event of the PPV is a fan-favourite affair between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and rising contender Beneil Dariush.

