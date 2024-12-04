Under-19 Asia Cup: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 76 not out guide India to semis

Sharjah, Dec 4 India’s 13-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, lit up the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, as he smashed an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls to lead India to a resounding ten-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 12 of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024.

Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player in IPL history to be sold at auction, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) buying him for a whopping Rs 1.10 crore, has been under intense scrutiny. Expectations skyrocketed after the historic deal, but the prodigy struggled in the tournament’s opening two games, managing scores of just 1 and 23.

Facing mounting criticism, Suryavanshi walked out to chase a modest target of 138 with a point to prove—and he wasted no time in making a statement. The left-hander got off the mark in emphatic style, launching UAE pacer Ali Asgar for a towering six off his very first delivery.

Suryavanshi’s aggression continued unabated, as he smashed two more sixes in the next over off spinner Aayan Khan. His ferocious strokeplay saw him race to 28 off just 11 balls, peppering the Sharjah boundary with ease.

Inspired by his partner’s fireworks, fellow opener Ayush Mhatre shifted gears after a cautious start, accelerating from 8 off 17 balls to take on the bowlers. The duo forged a devastating 100-run opening stand in just 70 balls, leaving the UAE attack in tatters.

Suryavanshi brought up his half-century in style, reaching the milestone in 32 balls with a mix of power and finesse. Mhatre followed suit, notching his own fifty off 38 balls as the pair continued their assault. Fittingly, Suryavanshi sealed the chase in the 17th over with a massive six, finishing with a sparkling 76 not out that included three fours and six towering sixes. Mhatre, equally impressive, remained unbeaten on 67 not out off 51 balls, smashing four boundaries and four sixes.

Earlier in the day, India’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance to bundle out UAE for a modest 137 in 44 overs. Right-arm seamer Yudhajit Guha was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/15 in his seven-over spell. Chetan Sharma (2/27) and Hardik Raj (2/28) provided excellent support, while the fielders ensured that UAE never found momentum.

With this dominant performance, India finished as runner-ups in Group A, behind Pakistan, with two wins from three matches, securing their place in the semi-finals. They will face Sri Lanka in a highly anticipated clash on Friday at the same venue.

