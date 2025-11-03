'Unfinished task from 2017 has finally been completed,' says Richa’s childhood coach Gopal Saha

New Delhi, Nov 3 After India ended their long wait to secure an ICC Women's World Cup trophy, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's childhood coach, Gopal Saha, congratulated the team, saying the unfinished task from 2017 has finally been completed.

India were competing in their third World Cup final, having previously played in the title decider in 2005 and 2017, where they finished as the runners-up behind Australia and England, respectively. The 2017 final at Lord's was a major heartbreak for India as they narrowly missed the trophy by nine runs.

"It feels so good. The unfinished task from 2017 has finally been completed. India’s victory brings such happiness. Congratulations to everyone! Keep playing well and move forward," Saha told IANS.

Richa's coach further said, "When she comes back, there will be a celebration in Siliguri. Let her return first — then we'll celebrate properly."

Richa scored a quick 34 off 24 balls and hit two sixes to draw level with the record for the most sixes in a single Women's World Cup edition, finishing the tournament with 12 maximums. She joins the West Indies' Deandra Dottin and South Africa's Lizelle Lee.

Moreover, Richa, together with opener Shafali Verma, was part of the team that won the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 World Cup in 2023.

Former diplomat and Rajya Sabha member Harsh V Shringla, also lauded Richa for her performance and said, "Thrilled that Richa Ghosh from our own #Siliguri has made history and filled every Indian heart with pride. Her fearless 34 runs off 24 balls, with two towering sixes, didn’t just lift India’s total, it lifted the spirit of every young girl who dares to dream. With 12 sixes in this World Cup, Richa equalled the world record for the most sixes in a single edition."

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called them ‘an inspiration for generations,' and rightly so, because this team’s journey proves that when talent meets courage, dreams from every corner of India can shine on the world’s biggest stage.

“Today, India celebrates her, and Siliguri takes immense pride in its daughter who made the tricolour soar higher," he added.

