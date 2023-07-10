Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur revs up historic Moto GP Bharat preparations

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Even though it was pouring heavily, excitement filled the air as the Moto GP Bharat team gathered at the residence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur to invite him as the Guest of Honour for India's most awaited Moto GP race, scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to September 24.

"The helmet in my hand says a lot. MotoGP is going to take place in India for the very first time and it's one of the biggest motorsports event for the country which will take place in Gautambuddh Nagar. This race will also be special as for the very first time an Indian racer will also be taking part. This is a great initiative and moment for the racing community. The event will also act as a catalyst in promoting racing bikes and the growth of automobile industry. For many racers and young bike enthusiasts who want to pursue racing will get an opportunity to watch and learn about the sport in India itself. Going forward, I firmly believe that racing will really become big and like many other sports create milestones and glory for the country," Thakur said after his meeting.

The Union Sports Minister also hopped on a bike and joined the group of bikers for a spin who had come along with the officials of FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of Moto GP Bharat.

"Despite the rain, we were filled with excitement as we extended our invitation to Hon'ble Minister as the Guest of Honour for MotoGP Bharat igniting the passion that drives us all. Together, we aim to create an unforgettable MotoGP Bharat experience. With Shri Anurag Thakur joining the bikers to take a ride despite the weather only shows how gripping Moto GP fever is and has every potential to rave up Bharat," commented Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, FairStreet Sports.

Union Minister also interacted with the team, signed a helmet as memorabilia and later thanked the bikers for the adventurous ride.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor