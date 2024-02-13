United World Wrestling Lifts Suspension on Wrestling Federation of India with Immediate Effect

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has officially lifted the suspension imposed on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This decision comes as a relief for Indian wrestlers, especially with just five months remaining for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The suspension had been in effect for almost six months due to the WFI's failure to conduct elections.

“UWW had placed the WFI under provisional suspension on August 23 last year after the Indian body failed to hold an election in due course. The UWW Disciplinary Chamber decided that it had sufficient grounds to impose the provisional suspension on the body as the situation in the federation prevailed for at least six months,” a statement from the body announced.

According to reports, February 9 marked the meeting of the UWW Bureau, where a decision was made to lift the suspension with specific conditions. One of these requirements is for the WFI to conduct a fresh election for its Athletes' Commission. Those eligible to run for this commission must either be currently active athletes or have retired within the last four years. The exclusive voters in these elections are limited to athletes. The stipulated timeframe for these elections is before July 1, 2024, and they should coincide with trials or senior national championships.

"The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events. This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President. UWW remains in touch with the wrestlers and will follow up with them in the coming days," UWW added.

This implies that Indian wrestlers can now participate in the next UWW event representing their country's flag. During the suspension period, these wrestlers were required to compete under the UWW flag, and if they secured top positions, the national anthem was not played. Prior to the August suspension of WFI last year, the UWW had issued a stern statement in June, expressing discontent with the treatment and detention of protesting wrestlers and warning of a potential suspension for India.

India's Wrestling Mess Indian wrestling has been embroiled in chaos for the last year or so ever since Olympic medalist Bajrag Punia and Sakshi Malik alongside three-time Commonwealth Games Gold Medal winner Vinesh Phogot took the streets to protest against ex-WFI chairrman Brij Bushand and accuses himsef of sexual harrasment. The WFI elections were finally held in December with Brij Bhushan's former aide Sanjay Singh taking the top job. However, this led to major uproar among the wrestlers and ultiamtely the Sports Ministry suspended the newly formed WFI body