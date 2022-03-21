UP players shine at Para Powerlifting Nationals with five medals including two golds

A strong team of eight powerlifters showcased a power-packed performance by winning two gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal at the recently concluded 19th Senior and 14th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championship held here at the SAI Complex.

More than 150 participants from 24 states participated in these National Games which were conducted under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India. Sumit Kumar of Meerut won the gold in the 97 Kg category in the Seniors whereas Vijay Kumar won gold in the Juniors in the 61 kg category. Ishwar Singh and Shyam Singh also grabbed silver medals. For the first time, a female powerlifter represented the state and Zainab Khatun created history by winning a bronze medal in the 61 kg category.

Powerlifting Paralympic Committee of India Chairman JP Singh expressed great satisfaction on the overall development of the sport saying "This time a record number of participants participated in the Nationals. Covid was a tough time for all of us, but it seems that many lifters really utilised the time and there was a lot of improvement in the personal performances of athletes."

Uttar Pradesh Paralympic Association President Kavinder Chaudhary was also overjoyed by the performance of the state and said, "From a team of eight powerlifters that we sent, five of our powerlifters came back with medals. The recent change in sports policies in the state and announcement of cash prizes have really given an impetus to the para-sports and very soon Uttar Pradesh will be the number one state in para-sports in the country."

