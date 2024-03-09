Urwashi storms into Bristol Open squash semis

Bristol, March 9 India’s Urwashi Joshi is one step away from her maiden Professional Squash Association final, as she booked a semifinal spot in style at the University of the West of England the Bristol Open.

The 28-year-old Maharashtra girl rallied to beat higher-ranked Australian fifth seed Erin Classen 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarterfinals of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger event late on Friday.

World No 153 Urwashi, semifinalist at the 2023 National Championships, will meet higher-ranked Breanne Flynn of Ireland in the last-four stage.

Meanwhile, Breanne, ranked 139 in the world, eased past fourth seed Colette Sultana (Malta) 3-0 in her quarterfinal outing.

