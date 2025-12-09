Uthappa, Steyn, Morgan join SA20’s commentary panel for season 4

Johannesburg, Dec 9 SA20 is preparing to enhance its renowned broadcast for Season 4, introducing a prestigious commentary team with leading figures in international cricket. Robin Uthappa, a highly regarded voice in Indian T20 cricket, rejoins the panel, joined by global cricket legends Dale Steyn and Eoin Morgan.

As SA20 prepares for another exciting season, audiences can expect expert analysis, compelling storytelling, and detailed insights from a team of analysts with decades of international experience in the commentary booth.

Adding Steyn, regarded as the top fast bowler of his era, and Morgan, the visionary leader behind England’s transformation in white-ball cricket, greatly enhances the analysis of all 34 matches. Their inclusion offers fans an unmatched perspective on fast-bowling techniques, leadership choices, team strategies, and crucial match moments.

Uthappa, who previously served on the broadcast panel, remains involved with SA20. His insights, developed through extensive experience in the IPL, international cricket, and various global T20 leagues, provide a valuable perspective during critical batting moments, pressure scenarios, and momentum swings.

Leading the global effort are prominent figures such as former England captain Kevin Pietersen, the skilful Indian batsman Robin Uthappa, and cricket voice Mark Nicholas. They are complemented by a legendary panel of Proteas icons who are deeply familiar with local conditions. At the forefront is AB de Villiers, widely recognised as one of the most potent and destructive T20 hitters ever. He is supported by JP Duminy's strategic insight, Ashwell Prince's batting skill, Chris Morris's all-round ability, and Vernon Philander's precise bowling.

Season 4 will once again showcase a mix of world cricket legends, popular South African stars, and experienced broadcasters, ensuring that every aspect of the game, from strategic insights to boundary-side energy, is presented with depth and style.

Keeping the action lively and full of energy are the likes of Natalie Germanos, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, Mark Butcher, Nikhil Uttamchandani, Lesego Pooe, Motshidisi Mohono, and Kriya Gangiah.

Together, this vibrant and diverse line-up guarantees fans worldwide receive top-notch analysis, engaging stories, and unrivalled entertainment throughout the competition.

The SA20 continues to grow as one of the most thrilling T20 leagues globally, delivering elite cricket to fans across six vibrant host cities: Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Centurion, and Gqeberha.

The six competing teams will showcase their sporting skill and entertainment in a spectacular battle.

•Durban's Super Giants

•Joburg Super Kings

•MI Cape Town (Season 3 - 2025 Champions)

•Paarl Royals

•Pretoria Capitals

•Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Season 1 - 2023 & Season 2 - 2024 Champions)

Fans in India can watch every moment of SA20 Season 4 live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network, starting from December 26.

