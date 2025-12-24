Vaibhav Suyavanshi hits 36-ball ton for Bihar in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

Ranchi, Dec 24 India's 14-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made headlines again after smashing a 36-ball century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate league opener for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi's century off 36 balls was the second-fastest hundred by an Indian man in overall List A cricket, after Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball century against Arunachal in the Vijay Hazare competition last season.

Overall, Suryavanshi's 36-ball ton ranks as the joint-fourth-fastest ever in the world in List A cricket. The teenage batter racked up his 150 off only 54 deliveries before being dismissed for 190 off 84, as Bihar are currently 379/2 in 39 overs.

Earlier this month, Suryavanshi smashed an unbeaten century for Bihar against Maharashtra in an Elite Group B Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He scored an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls, his maiden ton in the T20 domestic cricket tournament and third overall in the format. His century also made him the youngest batter to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, at 14 years and 250 days.

The 14-year-old cricketer also smashed the record for the highest score by an Indian in U19 Asia Cup history with his 171 off just 95 against the UAE.

The explosive southpaw also slammed a ton against the Australia U19 team in Brisbane during a Youth Test match in November. His most recent jaw-dropping innings came in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where he scored 144 off 42 balls for India A against UAE, smashing 11 fours and 15 sixes.

His 32-ball hundred made him the youngest man to score a century for any national representative side at senior level, breaking a 20-year-old record.

Last month, Instagram chose to spotlight Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s journey on its official page - making him only the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to receive the honour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor