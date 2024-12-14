Van Dijk rallies Liverpool ahead of Fulham clash, calls for maximum focus & attention

Liverpool, Dec 14 Skipper Virgil van Dijk feels nothing less than full focus and commitment will be enough for Liverpool to beat Fulham. The Reds host Marco Silva’s team at Anfield on Saturday looking to consolidate their position as Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot’s side dropped points in their last top-flight outing, a 3-3 draw at Newcastle United, and Van Dijk has no doubt that this afternoon’s opponents will also provide a stern test.

“After a couple of games away from home, plus the cancellation of last weekend’s Merseyside derby, we are looking forward to returning to Anfield this weekend. We know how important this time of year is. It is a really intense period, where each and every game requires maximum focus and maximum attention.

“Fulham will be no different. They are a team that can cause anybody problems, as we saw last weekend when they played really well against Arsenal. They have good players, a good coach and they always play with a lot of confidence and belief.

“We know that from last season. We played against them four times and every single one of those games was close. We know we will have to work extremely hard today if we are to pick up the three points," Van Dijk wrote in LFC’s matchday notes.

Earlier this week, Van Dijk was included in the 2024 FIFPRO Men’s World11 – the fourth occasion he has been voted into the team by his peers.

The Liverpool and Netherlands skipper took the time to acknowledge the honour. “It was an honour for me to be named in the FIFPRO Men’s World11 earlier this week, alongside some of the game’s finest players. To be recognised by your peers is always special, and I am extremely proud to have received such a nomination for the fourth time in my career.

“However, I always say that individual recognition comes only when you are part of a successful team, and so I would like to pay tribute to my teammates, my coaches and to both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, who have helped me to perform at a strong level over the past 12 months. Long may that continue!,” he added.

