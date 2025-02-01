Van Nistelrooy calls for Leicester City to put in ‘maximum efforts’ following Spurs win

Liverpool, Feb 1 There will be no let-up in Leicester City’s work as the side get set to face Everton this weekend, according to Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Foxes' final Premier League visit to Goodison Park arrives on Saturday and they head into it fresh from a crucial victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Now facing a side one place above them in the points table, there is plenty to play for at Merseyside. Head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy

“I don’t feel a difference in the intensity in training after the win. We’ve been training in a way that demands those standards are always there. We’ve showed some very good performances.

“In that sense, we’re stable and good, and rightly so because the next week starts and we’re starting to prepare ourselves again to the maximum. Training is always in that way. Of course, three points away from home is big for us with where we are in the league.

“You can say, with the run of form also, it was important to get a win and to get three extra points was big. Results and performances have been talked about a lot and rightly so.

“I think against Spurs, what you saw was a very organised team that defended well and was very compact. And on the ball, we showed what we can do. Away from home, against a team like them, it was very good to see and the two goals away were good,” said Van Nistelrooy.

Holding fond memories of Goodison Park from his playing days, scoring five times in five visits, van Nistelrooy is aware of the impact the venue can have, as well as the boost David Moyes has brought since his reappointment as Toffees manager, winning two of his opening three games.

“It’s a classic in English football. If you want to show a person from abroad what an English football stadium and atmosphere is like, that’s one I would show them. The old stands, the character and how close it is to the pitch – there’s lots of history and it’s typical for a Premier League team.

“I know what it’s like to play there but I also know that in every away game in the Premier League you are going to face circumstances where the crowd is a factor. With the experience we have in our team, we are able to handle that,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor