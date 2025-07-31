Vansh Bedi to lead Purnai Dilli 6 in DPL 2025

Delhi, July 31 Purani Dilli 6 have announced wicket-keeper batter Vansh Bedi as their captain for the second edition of Delhi Premier League (DPL), which is set to begin at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium from August 2.

After a strong showing in the 2024 edition, where the team reached the semi-finals, Purani Dilli 6 are gearing up for another title push this season. Vansh had impressed everyone during the domestic season last year. He was also signed by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 but ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

"Vansh is young, energetic, and has a sharp cricketing mind. We’re confident that under his captaincy, Purani Dilli 6 will not only play bold cricket but also carry forward the spirit of Purani Delhi on the field," Akash Nangia, Owner of Purani Dilli 6, said.

Purani Dilli 6 will kick off their DPL 2025 campaign on August 5 with a clash against Outer Delhi Warriors. This will be followed by a high-stakes encounter against West Delhi Lions on August 7.

On August 8, the team will take on New Delhi Tigers in a showdown under the lights. Their final group stage fixture is slated for August 27, where they will face South Delhi Superstarz in another prime-time match.

The second season will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams. The men's final will take place on August 31. The men’s tournament will witness a total of 40 matches where eight teams will compete.

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Each team will play a total of 10 league matches. They will face the other three teams in their own group twice (home and away) in a double round-robin format and play once against each of the four teams from the opposite group in a single round-robin format.

Top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The first and second-placed teams will clash in Qualifier 1, with the winner securing a direct spot in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

The winner of the Eliminator will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will earn the remaining place in the final. A reserve day for the men’s final is scheduled for September 1.

Purnai Dilli 6 squad: Vansh Bedi (captain), Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha.

