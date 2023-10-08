Verstappen seals third successive F1 title as Piastri wins Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Doha (Qatar), Oct 8 Max Verstappen has won the 2023 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title with second place in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, finishing behind race winner Oscar Piastri of McLaren in a closely contested 19-lap race.

Verstappen now joined an exclusive group of drivers with three F1 crowns, including Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna, leaving quadruple champions Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel next up on the all-time list.

"It’s a fantastic feeling. It’s been an incredible year," said Verstappen after the race. "A lot of great races and of course super-proud but also super-proud of the job of the team. It’s just been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people. To be a three-time World Champion is just incredible."

Starting on medium tyres, the Red bull driver Verstappen fell from P3 on the grid to P5 as the Sprint got underway under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday. But as the medium compound began to come on song, he quickly moved past the soft-shod cars of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and George Russell – via a full three Safety Car interventions – to claim P2, as Piastri held on to win the Sprint.

However, Verstappen’s third consecutive title had been sealed on Lap 11 of 19, as Perez made contact with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg and crashed into the gravel, rendering the chances of catching Verstappen mathematically impossible.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, while congratulating Verstappen on securing his third FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Championship said: "Max has been the dominant performer this season and thoroughly deserves the title. His dedication and commitment is an example for all emerging drivers in our sport. I would also like to pay tribute to rising star Oscar Piastri for his maiden Sprint victory."

