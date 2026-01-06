Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar beat Manipur to seal promotion to Elite League

Ranchi, Jan 6 Bihar capped a dominant campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 by defeating Manipur by six wickets in the Plate Group final on Tuesday, securing promotion to the Elite League for next season in a landmark moment for the state’s cricket.

Put in to bat, Manipur were bundled out for 169 in 47.5 overs, undone by a superb spell from right-arm medium pacer Shabbir Khan, who returned a match-winning seven-wicket haul. Shabbir consistently hit the right areas, exploiting movement and pressure to dismantle Manipur’s batting lineup and give Bihar firm control of the

Opener Ulenyai Khwairakpam (61) and Pheiroijam Jotin (51) were the only two batters who stood their ground against the Bihar bowlers as seven of the batters got out in single-digit scores. Apart from Shabbir, Himanshu Tiwary took the remaining three wickets.

In reply, Bihar chased down the modest target with authority, reaching the total in just 31.2 overs. Openers Mangal Mahrour (32) and Piyush Singh (21) gave a perfect start to Bihar. No. 3 batter Ayush Loharuka anchored the innings with a composed 75 off 72 balls, striking the right balance between caution and aggression to ensure there were no late hiccups.

After losing the top four batters, middle-order batters Akash Raj and Bipin Saurabh made sure that Bihar reached the target safely and lifted the Plate trophy.

The win underlined Bihar’s complete dominance in the Plate Group, as they finished the season with an all-win record, triumphing in all five league-stage matches before clinching the final. The campaign also saw promising signs for the future, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi featuring in two matches and amassing 221 runs, including a stunning 190 against Arunachal Pradesh.

Brief scores:

Manipur 169 all out in 47.5 overs ( Ulenyai Khwairakpam 61, Pheiroijam Jotin 51; Shabbir Khan 7/30, Himanshu Tiwari 3/23) lost to Bihar 170/4 in 31.2 overs (Ayush Loharuka 75, Mangal Mahrour 32; Bishworjit Konthoujam 1/33) by six wickets.

