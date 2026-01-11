Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 28000 runs in international cricket

Vadodara, Jan 11 Virat Kohli completed 28000 career international runs on Sunday, when India took on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kotambi International Stadium (BCA). He became the fastest cricketer to reach this milestone, doing so in just 624 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who did it in 644 innings.

Before the ODI series opener, Kohli was only 25 runs short of reaching 28,000 international runs. The right-handed batter had scored 27,975 runs across 556 matches and 623 innings, maintaining a remarkable average of 52.58, with 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries.

Making his 309th ODI appearance for India, Kohli smashed New Zealand’s Adithya Ashok for a boundary off the fifth delivery of the 13th over, and with that, went past the 28000-run mark in international cricket. He also overtook Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the sport.

During the mid-innings break, the Baroda Cricket Association honoured Kohli and Rohit Sharma with a special tribute. What made this tribute memorable was not just the gesture itself, but its unique presentation. The organisers revealed a cupboard near the boundary line, decorated with life-size images of the two cricketers.

As their names were called, the doors of the cupboard opened, and the players stepped out, eliciting laughter from the crowd and smiles from the honorees. Kohli and Rohit appeared equally amused, sharing a laugh and acknowledging the tribute.

This event was especially significant because it was the first-ever men’s ODI at Kotambi Stadium, with nearly 35,000 spectators attending. Given the limited opportunities for international matches in places like Vadodara, the organisers aimed to make this moment memorable, celebrating two players who have shaped India’s dominance in ODI cricket over the past decade and a half.

