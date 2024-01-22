Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England due to personal reasons

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Three days ahead of the start of the five-match Test series against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India have been dealt with a huge blow as talismanic batter Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two matches, citing personal reasons.

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said a replacement will be named soon by the selection committee after Kohli requested to withdraw from the Test matches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, while requesting for his privacy to be respected.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

“The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," said the BCCI.

