Vooty Masters 2024: Shaurya Binu extends his lead to three shots in penultimate round

Vikarabad (Telangana), Feb 23 Bengaluru’s Shaurya Binu extended his lead to three shots following his third round of two-under 70 at the INR 1 crore Vooty Masters 2024 being played at the Vooty Golf County here on Friday.

The 19-year-old Shaurya (66-66-70), playing his second season as a professional and searching for his maiden title, now has a total score of 14-under 202.

The Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez (67-69-69) of Chile fired a 69 to move up two spots to tied second at 11-under 205.

Three-time international winner Rahil Gangjee (68-67-70), another Bengaluru-based golfer, signed for a 70 to gain one spot and also be placed tied second.

Shaurya Binu, the overnight leader by two shots, started the day with a birdie on the first hole but then had a topsy-turvy round. Shaurya, who was struggling to read the greens on Friday, conceded four bogeys which included one on the 13th where he found the water.

However, Binu managed five more birdies thanks to his exceptional tee shots and approach shots that kept him ahead of the rest on a high-scoring day. One of the highlights of Shaurya’s round was driving the green on the par-4 seventh, which set up a two-putt birdie for him.

Aman Raj (69) was placed fourth at 10-under 206 while Karan Pratap Singh (68) and defending champion Manu Gandas (69) were placed tied fifth at nine-under 207. Vikarabad-based Mohd Azhar (73) was tied 21st at three-under 213.

