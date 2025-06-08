VPTL 2025: Md. Faiz’s knock guides Pagariya Strikers to second win

Nagpur, June 8 Pagariya Strikers beat Bharat Rangers by five wickets to register their second win in match five of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, on Saturday. Md. Faiz played a vice-captain's knock and remained unbeaten at 82 in 51 balls to secure the win. Captain Yash Kadam played a crucial part in closing out the game, blitzing 35 runs in just 13 balls.

Batting first, the Bharat Rangers consolidated a total of 169/9, completing their quota of 20 overs. Varun Bisht held the fort at one end of the pitch for a long time and scored 55 runs off just 25 balls. Three of their batters, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, and Nachiket Bhute, scored in their 20s, contributing to the total that the Bharat Rangers put up. For Pagariya Strikers, the last match’s player of the game, Lalit Yadav, once again found himself in the middle of the wicket hauls. He took 2 wickets for 28 runs.

Equalling his wicket haul were Suraj Rai and Ashit Singh, both with two wickets each. Overall, the Pagariya Strikers bowlers looked confident and shared the spoils of the wickets, managing to give away just six extras throughout the innings.

Chasing a target of 169 on the board, the opening pair made a 65-run stand for the first wicket partnership. Bowled by M. Dosi, Dhruv Shorey had to walk back on 28, but the batter on the other end was the one who stole the show.

Md. Faiz scored an unbeaten 82 off just 51 balls to guide the Pagariya Strikers to victory. It did look like there was a bit of a batting collapse in the middle order, but they managed to wrap things up in the 19th over.

Earlier, the NECO Master Blaster opening pair almost single-handedly completed the chase, scoring 127 out of the required 133 runs of the chase in their match against Nagpur Titans on Saturday.

Aryam Meshram was the standout performer with 85 runs in just 53 balls, while the non-striker, Vedant Dighade, scored 41 runs in 39 balls. The team clinched a win against Nagpur Titans by 9 wickets in the fourth match of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, which was played at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

