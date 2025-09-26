VVS Laxman congratulates India 'A' for their ‘stunning’ win against Australia 'A'

New Delhi, Sep 26 Former India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated the India 'A' team after their win against Australia 'A' in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow on Friday. After the first game finished in a draw, India 'A' secured a commanding victory in the second match to win the series.

Chasing a 400+ total, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan scored brilliant centuries under pressure as India 'A' won the game by five wickets on the final day of the Test.

Laxman shared a group photo of the team along with their support staff on X and praised the boys on their emphatic win, as he wrote:

“Congratulations to the India 'A' men’s team on a stunning win in the 2nd Multi-Day game against Australia 'A', clinching the series! Coming from behind to chase 400+ in the 4th innings on a challenging wicket is a true testament to the team’s mental strength and resilience. Wishing the team all the best for the upcoming One-Dayers!”

Australia started strongly as skipper Nathan McSweeney, Jack Edwards, and Todd Murphy’s contributions helped the side reach 420/10 in the first innings. Manav Suthar stood out among Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul, recording 5/107 in 32 overs.

However, only Sudharsan registered a decent score as the Indian side stepped out to bat next. Henry Thornton led the attack for Australia 'A' with his four-wicket haul as India 'A' were all out for 194, handing the opposition a 226-run lead.

The Indian bowlers then kept the visitors in check as Australia 'A' could add only 185 more runs to their total, thereby handing India 'A' a 411-run target to chase.

As for India, top-order batters Rahul and Sudharsan put on a terrific show with the bat, with the former scoring an unbeaten 176 off 210 deliveries and the latter registering 100 off 172 balls.

The duo made the hosts’ challenging chase look easy as India 'A' won the game, and eventually the two-game series, by five wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor