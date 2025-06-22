'Want to justify Haryana Steelers' faith and become a champion again': Naveen Kumar

New Delhi, June 22 In one of the most exciting moves during the PKL 12 auction, legendary raider Naveen Kumar has signed with defending champions Haryana Steelers for Rs 1.20 crore, marking his return to his home state and setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying season.

The PKL Season 8 champion, who amassed 1102 raid points for Dabang Delhi K.C. during his stellar six-season tenure, entered the PKL Player Auction for the very first time since making his debut. He expressed his joy at wearing the Steelers jersey. "I always thought I should play for Haryana Steelers, and finally I have become part of this team," Kumar said.

"The entire team and management have placed their trust in me, and I want to justify that faith. This is a champion team, and I want to become a champion again," he added.

Kumar's acquisition makes him one of the 10 crorepatis from the PKL 12 auction, underlining his status as one of the most valuable players in the league. With his experience in the PKL as well as with the Services kabaddi team, he brings unparalleled experience to a squad already brimming with young talent like Vinay, Shivam Patare and Vishal Tate.

Speaking about joining forces with the defending champions, Kumar emphasised the team's championship mentality. "We are the defending champions, and all players share the same winning mentality. We play as a cohesive unit. We have the confidence and belief that we will perform even better than last season and give our absolute best for the team."

The Naveen Express is particularly excited about working under head coach Manpreet Singh, whose passionate coaching style has become legendary in PKL circles. "Manpreet sir was an excellent player and is now an outstanding coach - we've all heard about his reputation and seen his work," Kumar noted.

"He's passionate and aggressive in his approach because he constantly motivates his players. He brings tremendous energy, and his methods are exceptional. I'm really excited to play under his guidance."

The signing represents more than just a strategic acquisition for the Steelers – it's a homecoming for Kumar, who is eager to contribute to his home state's continued success. "Playing for my home state means I need to give even more than my best," he declared with determination.

"This season is going to be incredible. It's going to be absolutely fantastic!" Kumar concluded.

As PKL Season 12 approaches, the addition of Naveen Kumar to an already formidable Haryana Steelers lineup has sent excitement levels soaring among fans. With the Dhakad Toli now complete, the defending champions appear well-positioned to make another serious title run.

