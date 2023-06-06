WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman defends creation of bridge-weight division

Mexico City [Mexico], June 6 : The current World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes the newly created 224lbs weight class has many virtues despite the division not being recognised by any other world title-sanctioning body.

"Absolutely, That's one of the virtues [of the new division]. Just like Evander Holyfield, a cruiserweight then he grew into heavyweight, bridge weight is another possibility for cruiserweights. To grow into bridger and eventually heavyweight." Sulaiman was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The WBC president argued that bridge weight division can be a route towards an eventual title fight at heavyweight as the fighters are also accepted as a contender at heavyweight.

"Absolutely, without having to give up, 50 pounds, 60 pounds [in an initial move to heavyweight], Remember every bridge-weight fighter is also accepted as a contender at heavyweight. So it is a division that has many virtues."

The current bridgerweight champion is Lukasz Rozanski who won the title after defeating Alen Babic inside a round. His next fight is a mandatory defence against Kevin Lerena.

"We have the champion Rozanski, from Poland and the 'silver' champion [Ryad] Merhy lost to Lerena in South Africa. So Lerena will fight mandatorily against Rozanski, which should be a sensational fight," Sulaiman said as per Sky Sports.

The WBC president further added that he is proud of the changes they did in the boxing world making 12 rounds fight instead of 15 and defended the newly created division.

"The world, as human nature, it's always rejecting changes. Human nature is to push and not consider any changes. But we're proud of changes in the boxing world: 15 to 12 rounds, the weigh-in the day before, the changes in gloves,"

"So many medical innovations we have instituted. The [use of] instant replay. There is pushback [but] every single bridge-weight fight has been sensational. Every single one. It's small heavyweights, with good athleticism, power, and 224 pounds. Great fights." Sulaiman concluded.

The bridge-weight division hasn't yet caught on with the majority of fight fans as compared to other established divisions.

