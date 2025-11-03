WC win gives ‘new life’ to my mother: Amanjot’s father who crafted his daughter's first bat

Mohali (Punjab), Nov 3 With India delivering a memorable performance to seal their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who not only enabled to add a glorious chapter in India’s cricketing history but also gave a “new life” to her elderly ailing grandmother, an inspiration for her to rise to fame with sheer hard work and determination despite humble background.

Amanjot’s grandmother, Bhagwanti, is bedridden after suffering a heart attack in September. “The news of India’s victory last night and the outstanding performance by Amanjot have given a new life to my mother,” was the first reaction of the cricketer’s father, Bhupinder Singh, 54, who is a carpenter and crafted her first bat with his own hands, on Monday.

He told IANS that his 75-year-old mother Bhagwanti Kaur suffered a heart attack and was again hospitalised last week owing to deteriorating health.

On the request of the family that she should be allowed to stay at home till the final match, doctors discharged her on November 1.

“Though my mother is bedridden but conscious, and we informed her about Amanjot’s grand win, and she responded by opening her eyes,” he added.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs. Amanjot joined the academy of cricket coach Nagesh Gupta when 15 and her father used to take her daily to the academy from Mohali, located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, on a scooter.

Amanjot was primarily a bowler before she met Chandigarh-based coach Gupta, who transformed her into an all-rounder after her debut in domestic cricket for Punjab in 2017-18. Later, she played for Chandigarh in 2019-20 and, from 2022-23, moved to Punjab.

Amanjot’s catch in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final swung the game for India.

Narrating her daughter’s struggle in the initial years, Bhupinder Singh, who was gifted a Mahindra Thar by his cricketer daughter in 2023, told IANS that his mother has been Amanjot’s inspiration to enter the world of cricket.

“When Amanjot started playing ‘gully’ (street) cricket with boys with a dupatta tied around the waist in front of our residence (in Mohali), my mother used to sit there for hours to see her performance and for a pep talk. Also, she used to keep an eye on anti-social elements,” he said, adding that before entering cricket, his daughter played hockey, handball and football.

He said if his daughter had missed securing the catch of the South African skipper, she should be blamed if India lost the final. “If Amanjot had missed the catch and India lost the match, the entire blame should fall on my daughter. But the spectacular catch is a huge moment,” he said with moist eyes and ‘shukrana to waheguru’, adding, “In fact, the catch was a game changer and that was the moment when India won and South Africa lost.”

He said he got the phone call from his daughter at around 1 p.m. Sunday-Monday night about the team’s win and said she would come to stay with the family in six to seven days. “India’s win and the spectacular play of their daughter are inspiring her bedridden ‘dadi’ (grandmother) to live life more, as she is the force behind her success,” Bhupinder Singh said with festivity at his residence in Punjabi style since the team’s win.

