"We aim to build one of the best defensive units": Bengaluru Bulls coach ahead of PKL 12

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Ahead of the 12th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Bengaluru Bulls coach BC Ramesh spoke on his team's focus on defence for this season, saying that the aim is to have "one of the best defensive units".

The 12th season of PKL will kickstart from August 29 onwards, with the one-time PKL champion set to play Puneri Paltan on that day during their campaign opener.

Speaking ahead of the tournament during a media day organised by JioStar, Ramesh said, "This season we have focused on our defence. Our aim is to have one of the best defensive units. We have brought India's best defenders for the two corner positions, along with two or three strong backup players."

"The team is very balanced, and everyone is involved. The environment is excellent, raiders and defenders are working together, everyone is friendly, and no one is under pressure. We know the coordination and combination of the team, and I am confident we will perform well," he added.

The team is packed with defenders like Lucky Kumar, Sanjay, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar, Manish, Satyappa Matti and Shubham Mahate.

Ramesh also said that PKL is a great platform for the sport and has made it bigger.

"Kabaddi is the second most-watched sport in India. It has given opportunities to players from villages and farming families, turning many into household names. Earlier, kabaddi players struggled for recognition, but now people want to take photos with them. Government departments like Income Tax, Customs, and State Governments are offering jobs. The sport is uplifting not just players but entire families. Kabaddi has truly changed lives," he added.

Defender Ankush said that the team's preparation is going really well, and he is working with Ramesh for the first time ever.

"I have seen many coaches before, but he explains the game better through video sessions and then makes us train accordingly. There are a lot of young players in the team this season. The team is very good, and all we aim to do is focus on our practice," he added.

Also, the team's raider, Akash Shinde, lauded the coach, saying that he has made a team champion whenever he has coached them and grooms "young players into champions".

"That is why he has built a combination of one or two senior players along with a majority of youngsters, making it a very balanced team. Our two corners, Ankush and Yogesh, are outstanding. Practice is going really well, and he knows how to transform a player into a champion," he added.

