"We are always keen to have more countries participate in Olympics": IOC member John Coates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member John Coates attended the 141st IOC session in Mumbai on Sunday.

While talking to the press, John Coates said that the IOC is looking forward to having more countries participate in the multi-sport event, the Olympics.

He also added that a few countries have already shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and India is also one of them. He also hoped that India would get a chance to host it.

While talking about India hosting the 141st IOC session Coates added that India is hosting the session really well.

"We had a lot of reports from the athlete's commission, from the administration, and, all the reports have been well well received. We're always keen to have more countries interested. The next stage would be for India to, enter what we call continuous dialogue to sit down with the IOC and establish what their plan for the venues is these days games don't have to be held in one city. But you still have still have to have a master plan. We encourage, candidacies that have the venues already, or they're planned. So you'd have to look at all of that. But it's always encouraging for us. I think there are 4 or 5 other countries that are interested in 2036. And, I'm sure India would be a very strong candidate if once they do that work... I think it's wonderful that we've come here. It's recognition of the development of Indian sport, you know, for you to come forth in the Asian Games is very impressive. Behind some superpowers of sport. My perceptions of India for a long time had been cricket and, a bit of shooting and, a few hockey, of course, hockey. But now that's such a wide range of sports that you're trying to cater for. With the youth, I think I'm very impressed," Coates said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st IOC session here and said that India is eager to host the Olympics in the country.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that India will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036.

In the past, a total of 140 IOC Sessions have been conducted since 1894. This is the second time the Executive board meeting has been held in India. Earlier it was held in Delhi in 1983.

