We are confident about bouncing back: UP Yoddhas Coach ahead of Bengaluru Bulls Clash

The UP Yoddhas franchise plying trade in the Pro Kabaddi League are upbeat about coming back to winning ways in their upcoming clash against Bengaluru Bulls on October 16, 2022, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddhas who missed the winning bus against Delhi Dabang KC by just two points in their last encounter, is now placed 8th in the League standings with 7 points to their kitty from three games while their opponent Bengaluru Bulls are placed 6th in the league standings with 10 points from as many games.

UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls have clashed against each other two times in the last season where both of them got the better of each other once. Statistically, in the Pro Kabaddi League history, UP Yoddhas have encountered Bengaluru Bulls 11 times out of which they have won on four occasions.

"The last two results were not in our favour, but what still keeps us confident is that we are on the right track. We are confident about bouncing back against Bengaluru Bulls. The team is practicing hard and we are leaving no stones unturned to bring back smiles to our faces as well as the faces of our fans and management," said Jasveer Singh, head coach of UP Yoddhas.

For UP Yoddhas, repeating his season 8 performance, Surender Gill has impressed everyone while Pardeep Narwal has slowly started to show glimpses of what makes him the superstar.

In the game against Bengaluru Bulls, a lot would be expected from this raiding duo, while the solid defensive unit that includes captain Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar will be expected to create a rock-solid wall for their opponents in the upcoming game. As per the latest stats of the 9th Pro Kabaddi League SurenderGill and AshuSingh are currently placed 5th and 4th respectively in the Player Raid Points and Player Successful Tackles tables.

( With inputs from ANI )

