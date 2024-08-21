"We are expecting 25-30 medals, at least 8-10 gold": PCI vice-president on India's Paris Paralympics hopes

New Delhi [India], August 21 : The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice-president Satya Prakash Sangwan, chosen as the Indian contingent's Chef-De-Mission for the Paris Paralympics 2024, said that at least 25-30 medals, including eight to ten gold medals, are a target this time.

After the sporting extravaganza that was the Paris Olympics, the sporting action will continue with the Paris Paralympics from August 28 onwards.

PCI on Tuesday announced the appointment of Satya Prakash as the Chef de Mission for the Indian Paralympic team for the competition. He brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement.

Speaking to ANI, Satya Prakash said, "This day is a historic one for me. I have been chosen as the Chef-De-Mission for the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics. I will fulfil this duty with great responsibility. I am thankful to PCI and the central government for considering me capable for this job."

Noting the progress India has made over the years in the Paralympics, including four medals in 2016 and a massive 19 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Satya Prakash said, "We are expecting at least 25-30 medals this time. We are expecting at least eight to ten gold medals. It would be a matter of pride for us. Athletes have prepared really well. Whatever they needed, was provided to them. We hope they will make our country proud at global stage. We sent our athletes outside for their training, held camps all over the country. The preparation has been nice."

He credited PCI chief coach Satyanarayana for providing great equipment, facilities, and preparation to the athletes.

As Chef de Mission, Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that the Indian team has the support and guidance they need to excel on the global stage.

The position of Chef de Mission is a multifaceted role that requires leadership, mentorship, and strategic planning. Sangwan will be responsible for overseeing the seamless operation of the national delegation, fostering a positive and supportive environment, and inspiring the athletes to perform at their best.

At 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India won five gold medals, eight silver and six bronze medals, bringing home a record-total of 19 medals.

