"We are making India a fitness powerhouse": Mansukh Mandaviya leads Fit India Sundays on Cycle

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event rolled out in full force at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya.

Organised in collaboration with Yogasana Bharat nationwide, the event in the national capital saw an inspiring lineup of athletes and celebrities, including actress and newly inducted Fit India Ambassador Mia Maelzer, Olympian racewalker Priyanka Goswami, former Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, taekwondo champion Rodali Barua, and Indian actress Madhurima Tuli, who is also a Fit India icon.

The cycling event came on the heels of the International Yoga Day, which was celebrated on June 21.

Addressing mediapersons, Mandaviya said, "This Sunday's cycling is even more special. Yesterday, yoga events were held across 6,000+ locations nationwide, and over one crore people participated across 10 lakh+ venues.

"Under Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision, Fit India has become a movement. When we put even one pedal in the cycle forward, we are making India a fitness powerhouse. From yoga yesterday, to cycling today, and Olympic Day tomorrowthis fitness revolution is connecting every Indian," Mandaviya said as per a SAI press release.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event saw a 5000-strong capacity in Pandharpur, Maharashtra; the event was graced by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse. A total of 90 cycling clubs took part in the rally.

"The Pandharpur Fit India Sundays on Cycle symbolises Hon'ble Prime Minister's message of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi aur Fitness Bhi'," mentioned Khadse.

Actress Mia Maelzer, meanwhile, expressed excitement on attending the event in New Delhi. "

There's nothing more fulfilling than doing something meaningful for my country. When I cycled today, I felt like flying it was a total butterfly moment! It's not just about staying fit, it's also an answer to climate change, especially for Delhi. I'm grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Sports Minister for giving such a strong push to youth fitness and engagement," the actress admitted.

Olympian Priyanka Goswami echoed the message, saying, "We must strive to keep our bodies active. Whether it's urban or rural India, we all have to take PM Modi's message of 'Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz' seriously. Cycling brings back the joy of movementit keeps the legs strong and boosts health."

Former Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal emphasised the role of such campaigns in shaping India's youth.

"Initiatives like Fit India Sundays on Cycle engage young people and spread awareness about discipline and fitness. Cycling is not just transport; it's a lifestyle change. Whenever you travel, try to use a cycleyou inspire others by example," she expressed.

Rodali Barua, speaking as a youth role model and taekwondo athlete, connected the movement with India's Olympic ambitions.

"The 2036 Olympic vision by our Hon'ble PM is a powerful goal for every athlete. Sundays on Cycle is a great initiative, especially for working professionals who struggle for time on weekdays. It keeps us healthy, mindful, and focused," Rodali Barua said.

Started by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' movement has been organised in more than 10,500 locations across the country till now with the participation of more than 3.75 lakh individuals. These cycling drives are conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), Regional Centres (RCs), as well as various National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country.

