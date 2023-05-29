"We knew this would be our biggest challenge...": Red Bull's Horner lauds Verstappen

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 29 : Monaco GP was expected to be the toughest test for Red Bull as many were expecting an end to their domination. While Sergio Perez struggled and crashed in the first qualifier at the back of the grid during the race, Verstappen edged everyone in qualifying to not only create the race at pole position but also win the historic Monaco GP.

Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner reacted to the win by congratulating Verstappen and accepting that Monaco was a tough test. He went on to laud Verstappen for his performance even after bad weather conditions.

Verstappen, who started at the pole position, dominated the entire race with immense pace and even after the rain, he showed great composure. He displayed his skills in wet conditions to win the race and further his lead in the Drivers' championship.

"We knew this would be our biggest challenge so far and Monaco threw everything at Max," Horner said as per Red Bull Racing's official Twitter account.

The win also increased Red Bull's lead in the Constructor Championship this season. Red Bull is leading the rankings with 249 points, followed by Aston Martin in second place with 120 points and Mercedes in third place with 119 points.

