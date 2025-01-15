"We put up good score": Indian women's Kho Kho team skipper Ingle on win over South Korea

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Indian women's Kho Kho team skipper Priyanka Ingle reflected on the massive win over South Korea in the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and said that they put up a really good score on Tuesday.

In a dominant display, the Indian women's Kho Kho team delivered a masterclass against South Korea, securing a commanding 175-18 victory.

Women in Blue showcased their prowess with exceptional dream runs and remarkable defensive strategies that left their opponents struggling at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 being held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in what was their opening match of the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Ingle said that they have been practising hard for a month. She also praised the coaches and said that they have helped the athletes.

The captain added that their match against Nepal can be tough since they have quality players.

"This was our first match of the Kho Kho World Cup. We put up a really good score...Our girls were practising hard for a month. Our coaches too made us practise well. We had a camp at JLN Stadium since 10th December... They focussed on our nutrition, strengthening, endurance, and mobility because players from other countries like South Africa have good strength. Since this is the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, they do not have many skills. But in the time to come, South Korea and others can do well...In the time to come, we feel our match against Nepal can be tough...It will be a good match...," Ingle told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Indian women's Kho Kho team head coach Sumit Bhatia said that the Women in Blue aimed at keeping a good win margin against South Korea. He added that they have reshuffled all players to check which player would suit this platform.

"This was our first match in this World Cup. We had aimed at keeping a good win margin and having a good combination in the team. We are going to face tougher teams in the league stage...So, we have to check our players on how we advance to the knock-out stage...We will not get a second chance in the knock-out stage. Today, we scored and also reshuffled all players to check which player would suit this platform...As the Head Coach, I am delighted that we made a world record...We will face Iran, it is going to be a tough team but I have expectations with the match against Nepal. I feel that the final will be against Nepal and that is going to be tough. But we will give our 100% there as well. Our team is confident because we have studied their weakness...we are working on it...," Sumit Bhatia told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, South Korea's Esther Kim said that they have given their best but there was a huge difference in scores.

"...We gave our best but there was a huge difference in scores...This is World Cup and we gave our best, so it felt good...If your first match is against India, you can't make a strategy. Basically, you went against world champions...Still, our team gave our best," Kim told ANI.

Indian women's Kho Kho team will take on Iran in their upcoming match of the tournament on January 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor