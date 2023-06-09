"We take it race by race", says Aston Martin's F1 team principal Mike Krack

Barcelona [Spain], June 9 : Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team's principal Mike Krack intends to keep Spanish driver Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. Mike Krack also said, "We take it race by race, and we try to do well in every race."

Since driving for Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso has been in great form this year. In the opening seven races of the season, Alonso has claimed five podium finishes. The Spaniard is currently in the third position in the drivers' championship.

According to the official website of Formula 1, the team principal of Aston Martin, Mike Krack said, "We don't think so much about that, to be honest, as you guys know. We take it race by race, and we try to do well in every race. It's nice to hear that but we didn't think too much about it yet. Let's make it happen."

After Spanish Grand Prix was held on last Sunday, 41-year-old, Fernando Alonso made his intentions clear, he will drive for Aston Martin for another few years.

When asked about Alonso's decision to stay for at Aston Martin F1 team, team principal Mike Krack said, "It's nice to hear that, that he has said that several years, we would be happy with that. I think the main thing, and this is one of the big qualities, is the desire to be at the front, the motivation. And I think this is fully on with Fernando," as per the official website of Formula 1.

In a press conference, when asked about whether Aston Martin could win a race this season, Mike Krack said, "I think that is very difficult to say because it's such a relative competition that you are depending on the pace of others, you are depending on yourself, so I think it would be bold to say we will win this one, or that we are close to winning," as per the official website of Formula 1.

He concluded by saying, "We have to see. We have to be there at each opportunity that is coming and, if it comes, we have to be ready, and until then we have to work hard to keep ourselves in the position to be there. I will not make any predictions of when we're going to win a race."

