“We were happy that both our countries…”: Neeraj Chopra opens up about his rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem

Budapest [Hungary], August 28 : After besting Arshad Nadeem to win India its first gold medal in the prestigious World Athletic Championships, India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra said he was looking forward to resuming his rivalry with his Pakistani rival in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

He said the expectations from his fans of an encore in the Asian Games will add to the pressure as he takes the field in Hangzhou.

The Golden Boy of Indian athletics managed to get better off his arch-rival by a margin of just 0.35 metres in their latest encounter at the World Athletics Championships 2023 final in Budapest on Sunday night.

The joy at besting his Pakistani rival at the end of a fierce contest was writ large on Neerej's face as he let out a triumphalist roar after recording a throw of 88.17 metres on his second attempt.

However, setting his on-field rival aside, Neeraj was pictured embracing his arch-rival after coming out tops.

Visuals of his bromance with his Pakistani rival was widely circulated on social media.

In the post-match press conference, Neeraj shared the conversation he had with the Pakistani javelin thrower and their growing rivalry.

"I met Arshad [Nadeem] after the event and we were happy that both our countries are making serious strides in the sporting arena. We were also happy to have prevailed over our European counterparts, who are stronger and very competitive. The rivalry between our two nations in sports will always be there. I feel the win here will raise the expectations of fans going into the Asian Games. We will meet again in Hangzhou," Neeraj said at the post-match press conference.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist wasn't the only Indian to be competing in the final, as Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) and DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Neeraj went on to laud his compatriots for holding their nerves in the face of fierce competition and coming up with exceptional performances.

"I am delighted with Kishore Jenna producing his personal best. What made me happier still was the way they competed with the Europeans in their World Athletics Championship final. It was no mean achievement," Neeraj added.

Neeraj will return to lead India's medal hopes in the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The Asian Games will mark Neeraj's final major competition of this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor