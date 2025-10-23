'We will play only to win against Jaipur', says Patna Pirates head coach

New Delhi, Oct 23 After Patna Pirates produced the biggest win of PKL 12, defeating Dabang Delhi K.C 61-26, head coach Randeep Dalal and captain Ankit spoke about their strategic approach and playoff aspirations.

Patna Pirates entered the match with a clear game plan, as head coach Randeep Dalal revealed, "We came here with thorough calculations... We calculated based on the score difference, thinking we need to build as much lead as possible in this match."

The victory has put Patna Pirates in a strong position heading into their final league match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Dalal emphasised the team's winning mentality. "We will play openly in that too, because we come to play every match to win. Qualifying is a different matter, but if the team maintains a winning rhythm, we will play only to win."

The head coach praised the balanced performance from his squad. "Ayan has been our lead raider since the beginning, and his performance has been very good throughout the tournament. Ankit (Rana) also played the role of support raider well, and Milan (Dahiya) also did very well today. Today was a complete team effort, so we won by a good margin."

Captain Ankit highlighted the importance of the score difference in their qualification race. "Our score difference was a lot in the negative. It was 40. We should close the score a little, and the score will be very useful for us in the next match."

The skipper also reflected on the team's remarkable turnaround. "The boys are also performing well, and we'll continue to play strongly in the next match."

Looking ahead to the playoffs, Ankit maintained a calm approach. "There's nothing special about the playoffs. Kabaddi is the same, the game is the same. We will play like this, the whole team will play well."

Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final league stage match, needing a positive result to confirm their playoff berth after this season's biggest victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor