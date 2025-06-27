"We'll be prepared for major tournaments": Deepak Kumar Punia thanks RPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Deepak Kumar Punia, a rising star in Indian rugby, hails from Kanoi village in Hisar, Haryana. He made his mark by captaining the Haryana men's rugby sevens team to multiple national titles, including a gold medal at the National Games. In April 2024, his leadership journey reached a new milestone when he was appointed captain of India's men's 15s team for the Asia Rugby Division 1 Championship in Sri Lanka.

A natural leader, Punia had earlier served as vice-captain of the national rugby sevens team. Having overcome early challenges in his career, he established himself as a key figure in both the sevens and fifteens formats. Under his captaincy, the Indian 15s side faced off against Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Kazakhstan, a pivotal campaign in India's steady progress toward joining Asia's rugby elite.

Punia believes the launch of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) has the potential to revolutionize the sport in India.

"Right now, I believe the RPL might bring a real change," he said.

"The number of players is increasing, and current Indian players are receiving massive support through the league. We're getting valuable exposure and experience by sharing the field with some of the world's best athletes, top rugby players who are the best in the world," he added.

This level of competition, he feels, has been eye-opening not just in terms of performance, but also in understanding professionalism.

"We're learning what needs to be done both on and off the field. Thanks to the RPL, we'll be much better prepared for major tournaments like the Asia Trophy and Asia Championship in the future," he noted.

Currently representing Delhi Redz in the RPL, Punia finds himself at home.

"I live in Delhi, so it feels great to play for the Delhi Redz. We have players from different states and countries, and now we all got together so we all are playing in this RPL as a team and we have a very good communication with each other and we are having a lot of fun playing together," Deepak said.

Despite the recent momentum, Punia acknowledges that Indian rugby still has a long way to go. He is a firm advocate for prioritizing grassroots structures, especially club-level competitions.

"Clubs are where rugby players are made," he said.

"More importance must be given to club tournaments and alongside that, the Indian team needs to get more exposure by playing tournaments abroad. The more matches we play, the more experience we gain, and that's how our game will develop," he added.

Punia is also passionate about breaking stereotypes associated with rugby and encouraging youth, especially from smaller towns and villages, to take up the sport.

"Rugby in India is still growing, and it welcomes every skilled person," he explained.

"Any height, any body shape, there's a position for you in rugby. You don't have to be tall or bulky to play, no matter what your body shape is, you can adjust in rugby," he added.

He pointed out that many young players who've competed at the national and international levels have already secured stable government jobs, making rugby not just a passion but a viable career path.

"Playing nationally and internationally, a lot of kids have got government jobs. So, in the future, you can also say that by playing rugby, you can also set your life. So, in the future, there is a lot in rugby," he noted.

As a fly-half, Punia plays one of the most crucial leadership roles on the pitch. His experience captaining both sevens and fifteens teams has taught him the value of communication, discipline, and preparation.

"Leadership is about keeping the team together, building strong communication, and making sure we're all aligned in what we need to do, and what we can do better as a team and what we have to do in the upcoming matches and tournaments and how we can prepare for games off the field. So, that comes in leadership," Deepak said.

"These are things maybe I've learned from my senior players, and now I try to pass them on to my teammates," he added.

Punia's introduction to rugby was unplanned, but life-changing. Originally drawn to cricket, he began his sporting journey with his elder brother at an academy in Delhi after moving from Hisar.

"One day it rained, and we couldn't play cricket," he recalled.

"So, our cricket coach got us to do some fun activities with a tennis ball like agility drill. So, from there he suggested I try rugby. He told me it was a growing sport and that I might do well," he said.

That one suggestion led Punia to the Delhi Hurricanes Rugby Club, and from there, his rugby career was born.

"So, he got me admitted to Delhi Hurricanes Rugby Club. So, my rugby started from there," he noted.

