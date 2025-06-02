Why trust is new currency in digital world

By Puneet Dua

New Delhi [India], June 2 : A gamer breaks down strategies, a startup founder shares hard-earned lessons, a golf coach helps improve your swing, and a motorsport enthusiast decodes every turn on the track. There's one thing that's fundamental about all successful content creators: authenticity always wins.

The Indian creator ecosystem is one of the most dynamic in the world. With over 2.5 million monetised content creators and influence over nearly 30 per cent of consumer decisions, according to a BCG report, the creator economy is no longer a side hustle, it's a formidable industry. But even within this booming space, a shift is underway. The most trusted and impactful voices are no longer the loudest ones. They are the ones who provide context, experience, and real outcomes.

This shift is especially evident in the real money gaming (RMG) space, particularly in fantasy sports and emerging skill-based formats. Influencers who once focused on entertainment or click-driven content are now building credibility through deep analysis, predictive modelling, and historical insights. Many have developed strong domain expertise over the years, studying player form, venue stats, weather conditions, and anomalies, and are now sharing that knowledge through high-value content.

These creators are not just entertainers but educators and tacticians, making fantasy gaming more strategic, data-driven, and skill-focused. With new-age platforms emphasising real-time decision-making and user skill, such creators play a key role in steering the RMG narrative away from luck and toward legitimacy.

The viewers and consumers of these content creators have also become more vigilant about the content they are consuming, constantly analysing and gauging overproduced content and mere marketing pushes. Today, they gravitate towards creators who practice what they preach. These creators are hardened veterans of their industries who have spent years learning, practising and building their craft and are now packaging their knowledge into content that people can learn from.

Consider the Indian gaming industry, which is now experiencing a revolution as new formats that are based on real-time events are picking up speed. Creators who simply showcased their analytical prowess by completing random challenges are no longer the ones people look up to. Instead, they now look up to the ones who are analysts and former pros who understand the nuances of strategy, skill, and real-time decision-making.

This pattern holds true across disciplines. In golf, followers flock to creators who break down the science of putting or help correct a slice. In motorsports, niche YouTubers who dissect telemetry data or tire strategy gain more credibility than influencers showcasing lifestyle montages. In the startup world, it's the founders who share raw fundraising decks, failed experiments, and honest growth stories who are gaining loyal followings, not those merely celebrating funding rounds.

What unites these creators is their deep focus on problem-solving over promotion. They aren't here to sell dreams. They are here to teach, mentor, and elevate. They recognise that content can be a service and that service builds trust. With attention spans shrinking and scepticism rising, users reward creators who offer tangible takeaways. And that trust, in turn, creates economic opportunity.

The days of chasing views are long gone. Today's creators understand that authenticity lies in monetising depth over reach, so they offer private coaching, host paid webinars, and build relationships rooted in credibility. The creator becomes a partner in the audience's growth journey, not just a performer in their feed.

The communities of these authentic creators are relatively small, but that's by design. Instead of catering to everyone, they stick to their niche audiences who are passionate about their content. The result? These micro-communities often outperform broader audiences in terms of loyalty, engagement, and conversion.

The magic lies in how these creators compress years of experience into simple, digestible content. In a three-minute video, they might pass on a principle it took them three years to master. This efficient transfer of knowledge is the creator economy's superpower. In an era of information overload, creators who curate, contextualise, and simplify have become invaluable.

Importantly, the best among them is abandoning misleading hooks and clickbait titles.

They no longer need gimmicks to pull people in because their value speaks for itself. Their success is not accidental. It is the outcome of consistency, craft, and care. Audiences are responding by showing up, sticking around, and paying up.

This shift is also opening up new paths for platforms and brands. When creators build content around trust, learning, and results, it becomes the most effective form of organic marketing. No one feels like they are being sold. Instead, they feel informed and empowered. Whether it's a viewer becoming a better sports trader, a founder making smarter business decisions, or a young athlete learning how to improve, the outcome is meaningful. And when the content delivers real results, conversion becomes a natural next step.

The industry is witnessing the rise of skilled creators: new-age professionals who blend insight with impact. They are educators, entertainers, coaches, and community builders all rolled into one. And they are proof that influence built on trust, not just reach, is the real currency of the digital world.

As India's digital economy grows and content becomes increasingly democratised, this creator model will only gain momentum. The future belongs to those who not only know their craft but are generous enough to share it. In this ecosystem, the most powerful kind of marketing is simply showing up, being real, and helping someone get better at what they love.

Disclaimer: Puneet Dua is the Chief Marketing Officer at SportsBaazi. The views expressed in this article are his own.

