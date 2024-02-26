Wicketkeeper Gurbaz in line for debut as Afghanistan name squad for Ireland Test

Kabul. Feb 26 Afghanistan have named their Test squad for the one-off Test match against Ireland starting in Abu Dhabi on February 28. Limited-overs star Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been named in Afghanistan's squad for the one-off Test match against Ireland and could potentially make his debut in the format.

Rashid Khan, who is still recovering from the lower-back surgery, is not part of the squad. Afghanistan have added additional spin cover in the form of leg-spinner Khalil Gurbaz.

Fast Bowler Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai also earned a recall to the squad to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, while Yamin Ahmadzai and Mohammad Saleem Safi were ruled out with injuries.

“We have quite a good playing history with Ireland, both countries have played plenty of cricket against each other and have been granted ICC Full Membership at the same time," Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan said. "This will be our second Test against them, and we are eagerly looking forward to what will be an exciting Test match between the two teams.”

Afghanistan had won the earlier Test match between these sides in Dehradun in 2019. Overall, the team has played eight Test matches, winning three of them. Afghanistan are also scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh and a one-off home Test against New Zealand in 2024.

Afghanistan Test Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Nijat Masoud, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Naveed Zadran.

