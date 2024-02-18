"Will motivate several upcoming athletes": PM Modi lauds Indian women's team for Badminton Asia Team C'ships title win

Selangor [Malaysia], February 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the India women's team for securing the country's first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships, saying that the team's achievement will motivate a lot of upcoming athletes.

The Indian women's badminton team defeated Thailand by 3-2 in the final match to get hold of their first-ever medal at the prestigious Badminton Asia Championships.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes. The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal."

India displayed a quality performance at the Badminton Asia Championships as they beat China, Hong Kong and Japan on the road to the final.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu started for Team India and beat the 17th-ranked Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12. Sindhu dominated her Thai opponents in the opening singles rubber and ended the game in just 39 minutes.

In the second game, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stepped up yet again. Jolly-Gayatri clinched a win over Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 to give India a 2-0 lead.

However, Thai badminton players gave a fightback with Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeating Ashmita Chaliha by 21-11, 21-14 in the second singles rubber of the tie.

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then lost 21-11, 21-9 to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and took the match to the final round.

The 17-year-old Anmol Kharb had to play a pivotal in the final round however, he did not disappoint. While facing world No. 45 Pornpicha Choeikeewong in a high-pressure deciding match, Kharb walked away with a 21-14, 21-9 win to hand India a historic win in the tournament.

