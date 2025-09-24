Women's HIL 2026: Argentina's Gorzelany emerges top purchase, Monica is costliest Indian in mini auction

New Delhi, Sep 24 Indian midfielder Monika emerged as the costliest Indian player at INR 15 lakh while Argentine defender Agustina Gorzelany was the standout signing of the day, commanding a staggering INR 42 lakh, in the mini auctions for the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 here on Wednesday.

Monika, who went unsold in last season’s auction, saw a remarkable turnaround in her fortunes as she became the costliest Indian player of the auction, bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 15 lakh after an intense bidding battle with Delhi SG Pipers. Agustina Gorzelany was signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, following a fierce contest involving multiple franchises.

The afternoon session on Wednesday saw the mini auction of Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, with four franchises battling it out for top names and emerging stars. With over 100 players in the pool, the auction witnessed tactical spending and smart squad-building.

With a salary cap of INR 2 crore, the participating franchises — JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers — built well-rounded squads featuring international stars alongside India’s brightest young talent.

Among the top buys of the women’s auction were Agustina Gorzelany, who was signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 42 lakh; Granatto Maria Jose was signed by JSW Soorma Hockey Club for INR 34 lakh, while Valentina Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos was signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 30 lakh.

Another marquee Argentine player, María Jose Granatto, was picked by Delhi SG Pipers for INR 34 lakh, after overcoming competition from JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Ranchi Royals.

Indian defender Udita, last season’s costliest player in the women’s auction, returned to Delhi SG Pipers, bought at her base price of INR 10 lakh, while Valentina Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos of Argentina emerged as one of the hottest properties in the pool, eventually signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 30 lakh after a multi-franchise bidding war.

The young midfielder Mahima Tete will now team up with her sister Salima at JSW Soorma Hockey Club, after being secured for her base price of INR 2 lakh.

Final squads:

JSW Soorma Hockey Club

Retained: Ajmina Kujur, Jyoti Chhatri (Jr Player - Traded from Ranchi Royals), Mumtaz Khan (Traded from SG Pipers), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (Jr Player), Hina Bano (Jr Player), Sonam (Jr Player), Penny Squibb (Overseas), Jimena Maria Cedres (Overseas), Olivia Shannon (Overseas), Savita, Nidhi, Baljeet Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete.

New Buys: Mahima Tete (INR 2 Lakh), Granatto Maria Jose (INR 34 Lakhs), Vilar Del Dupuy (INR 2 Lakh), Shihori Oikawa (INR 5 Lakh), Sarah Robertson (INR 10 Lakh).

Ranchi Royals

Retained: Nandni, Sakshi Rana (Jr Player), Kanika Siwach (Jr Player), Nikki Pradhan (Traded from JSW Soorma Hockey Club), Deepika Soreng (Jr Player - Traded from JSW Soorma Hockey Club), Ishika Chaudhary, Neha Goyal, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty DungDung (Traded from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sangita Kumari (Traded from SG Pipers), Jocelyn Bartram (Overseas), Claire Colwil (Overseas).

New Buys: Lucina Von Der Heyde (INR 14 Lakhs), Agustina Albertarrio (INR 15 Lakhs), Agostina Alonso (INR 15 Lakhs), Lalthantluangi (INR 3.10 Lakh), Maria Paula Ortiz (INR 10 Lakhs), Annu (INR 2 Lakh), Valerie Magis (INR 5 Lakh), Bichu Devi (INR 9.8 Lakh).

SG Pipers

Retained: Shilpi Dabas (Traded from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sharmila Devi (Traded from JSW Soorma Hockey Club), Jyoti Singh (Jr Player), Manisha (Jr Player), Sunelita Toppo (Jr Player), Deepika (Jr Player), Bansari Solanki, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Kaitlin Jaye Nobbs (Overseas – Traded from Ranchi Royals), Victoria Sauze (Overseas – Traded from Ranchi Royals).

New Buys: Udita (INR 10 Lakhs), Thoudam Suman Devi (INR 5 Lakh), Cristina Cosentino (INR 5 Lakh), Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel (INR 10 Lakhs), Lola Riera Zuzuarregui (INR 21 Lakhs), Teresa Viana Ache (INR 11 Lakhs), Preeti Dubey (INR 2 Lakh), Juana Castellaro Morello (INR 12.50 Lakhs).

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Retained: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalrinpuii Pachuav (Jr Player), Manisha Chauhan (Traded from SG Pipers), Jennifer Rizzo (Overseas), Mahima Choudhary, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Sonika (Traded from Ranchi Royals).

New Buys: Monika (INR 15 Lakhs), Gurjit Kaur (INR 2 Lakh), Puja Sahoo (INR 2 Lakh), Agustina Gorzelany (INR 42 Lakhs), Valentina Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos (INR 30 Lakhs), Victoria Manuele (INR 2 Lakh), Emma Findlay (INR 5 Lakh), Puja Sahoo (INR 2 Lakh), Noor Orpa de Baat (INR 14 Lakhs), Sukhveer Kaur (INR 2 Lakh), Anjali Gautam (INR 2 Lakh), Sosha Carina Benninga (INR 5 Lakh).

