Women's T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues wants to 'keep it simple and help India win the title'

Dubai, Oct 1 India middle order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is all set to give her all and help the side win the title in the Women's T20 World Cup in UAE, starting on October 3.

Despite having the knowledge of playing in the Gulf nation, adjusting to the hot and humid weather of Dubai and Sharjah will be the key for the team. India defeated West Indies by 20 runs in the warm-up match on Sunday to gear up for their first encounter in the T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Dubai on October 4.

Talking about her role in the team, Jemimah is keen to put her best foot forward in the team's success. "For me, it's all about assessing the conditions and playing the situation. I just want to keep it simple and do whatever it takes to help the team win and whatever the team needs. When I put things in that perspective, it gets the best out of me and motivates me. For me, whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there. That gets me more passionate, energetic, and enthusiastic. I want Team India to win. We, as a unit, want Team India to win. For me, it's all about keeping it in that perspective," she told Star Sports, the official broadcaster.

"The first day was tough. We weren’t sure what to expect. Yesterday felt a bit like Mumbai because of the humidity, but it’s very hot here. I think everyone in the team is slowly getting used to the heat. We’re trying to spend more time outside to condition our bodies to the weather. Yesterday was better than the day we landed, and I believe the more we play here, the better we’ll adapt," she added on the weather conditions in Dubai.

India are placed in Group A along with six-time title winner Australia, arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

After the match against Kiwis, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Pakistan in Dubai on October 7 to add fuel to historic rivalry in the field of cricket. Jemimah, who has seen the furious on-field battles from the other side as well, is ready to take the expectations of the country and give her best.

"I was born in 2000, but the rivalry started long before that. What makes the India-Pakistan game so exciting and competitive is the fans. More than the players, it’s the fans who make it special. The stadium atmosphere is electric, and being part of it is a dream come true for me. Growing up watching these matches on TV, you always want to be a part of it. There's an added responsibility when you're out there — to make sure Team India wins. That brings out the best in us," the right-handed batter said.

She also recalled her 53-run knock against Pakistan, which came in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town, that steered India to a seven-wicket win. "First and foremost, India won. There’s no better feeling than hitting the winning runs and taking your team over the line. My parents were watching the match live in the stadium, and lifting my bat to them was an unforgettable moment. Before that innings, I was low on confidence," Jemimah said.

"As a batter, runs are everything, and I hadn’t been scoring in domestic cricket, WBBL, or the series against Australia. I was nervous, especially since it was an India-Pakistan game in a World Cup, but once the game started, my focus shifted to how I could contribute rather than worrying about past performances. Smriti wasn’t playing that match due to injury, and I knew I had to step up. Richa and I had a partnership, and as long as we were there, we knew we could win. When I hit the winning runs, it was a release of all the emotions I’d been holding in," she added.

