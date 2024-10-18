Women’s T20 WC: One bad night doesn't define us as a team, says Alyssa Healy

Dubai, Oct 18 Injured Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has insisted that one bad night will not define her team, after their hopes of claiming a fourth consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup title were dashed by an eight-wicket loss to South Africa in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium.

"I think the environment we've managed to create, and the belief that we have within our side, that anybody can go out there and win the game, I think that showed throughout this World Cup. I think one bad night doesn't necessarily define us as a team."

"Yes, we would love to win the trophy but that's not the case. I think there's been so many positives throughout this tournament, and the way that the girls are growing, learning and continuing to want to get better, shows the maturity of the side at such a young age," said Alyssa to reporters.

A disciplined bowling performance from South Africa kept Australia to 134/5, before Anneke Bosch shed her lean run with a career-best 74 not out off 48 balls to complete an amazing chase for the Proteas in 17.2 overs, and enter their second straight Women’s T20 World Cup final.

It also means that Australia are going to miss a Women’s T20 World Cup final for the first time since 2009. Alyssa was forced to see everything from the sidelines due to a foot injury picked during the win over Pakistan in Group A and cut a sad figure after seeing South Africa dominating Australia in the semi-final.

"It was a really hard decision to make last night as to whether or not we were going to give (me playing) a punt or not, and I tried to make the team decision and sat myself down instead of taking the risk. It was hard to watch knowing that you can't really go out there and help."

"I ruptured my plantar fascia, completely ruptured one and partially ruptured the other. So, it was just a matter of function and pain and what I could handle, and ultimately, I probably only had one game in me."

With West Indies set to play second semi-final against New Zealand at Sharjah on Friday, Alyssa signed off by saying the chance to have a new Women’s T20 World Cup champion is very alluring and good for women’s cricket at large.

"The prospect of potentially a new winner of this tournament is hugely exciting for the world game. The investment and the opportunities there is now to play cricket right around the world, different conditions and all times of the year have done great things for the world game."

“We're seeing teams really benefit from that, which is awesome. So if it turns out to be a New Zealand-South Africa final, it's going to be really cool to see a fresh winner of that trophy and just show how far the women's game has come."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor