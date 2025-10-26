Women’s WC: Healy continues to be assessed, we're hopeful for SF, says coach Nitschke

Indore, Oct 26 Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke remains optimistic about Alyssa Healy’s availability for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final against India, adding that the extra days will offer the injured skipper a chance to return to fitness.

Alyssa, who is nursing a calf strain, had missed out on Australia’s wins over England and South Africa at the Holkar Stadium, and it remains to be seen if she’s fit to take the field for the all-important clash against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

"She wasn't quite up to it (here) but she'll continue to be assessed. We're really hopeful for the semi, but still a few days to play out before that. And we're hopeful again, she'll just continue to be assessed the closer we get to that," Shelley was quoted as saying by ICC on Sunday.

Australia had defeated India by three wickets during the league stage of the World Cup, with Alyssa hitting a brilliant 142 as the reigning champions chased down a mammoth 331 with an over to spare.

Though leg-spinner Alana King went wicketless in that game in Visakhapatnam and only bowled six overs as India's batters scored freely against her, Shelley admitted she will use her in the game in a different way.

In Saturday’s clash, where South Africa were bowled out for just 97, Alana spun her way to picking a magnificent 7-18, and claimed the record for the best figures by a bowler in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“It's a special performance from Kingy, so really happy for her to do that obviously, in a World Cup. But absolutely chuffed with how she's bowled the last couple of games, to be fair.”

"I think it's just sort of seeing when the game plays out. She obviously doesn't come on a lot in the Powerplay. So, once you sort of get through that, it's then about the batters that are in the matchups and the stage of the game and who's going to be the best person to bowl," she added.

