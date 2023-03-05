Women's World Championships: Boxers from 5 countries including India started training at Camp in New Delhi

New Delhi, March 5 The Indian boxing contingent is ready to punch above their weight as they started training at the camp, organised ahead of the 13th edition of the Women's World Boxing Championships which will be held from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, here.

Top 12 Indian boxers, selected for the Championships, trained at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Sunday for the first time after reaching Delhi ahead of the tournament. They were also accompanied by pugilists from France, South Africa, Morocco and Sri Lanka as part of the joint training camp.

The training camp is being organized by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) with the support of the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). The leading Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power signed a support agreement with BFI in February and as part of the long-term agreement, this training camp will a key initiative.

The joint boxers training focused on getting acclimatised and fine-tune the technical aspect of the game during the training session. The pugilists mostly used the school combat training style to get into the rhythm without the risk of getting injured.

