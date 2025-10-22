Women’s World Cup: Beaumont’s 78, Capsey-Dean stand lifts England to 244/9 against Australia

Indore, Oct 22 Tammy Beaumont’s composed 78 and a vital seventh-wicket stand of 61 between Alice Capsey (38) and Charlie Dean (26) helped England recover from a mid-innings slump to post 244/9 against Australia in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

After a 54-run opening stand, England lost their way, thanks to the squeeze put on by Australia, led by Alana King’s 1-20 in ten overs and extracting turn of 4.7 degrees. The middle-order failed to capitalise even though Tammy batted well to make 78 off 105 balls – laced with ten fours and a six.

The likes of Sophia Dunkley, and Emma Lamb struggled out there and that put pressure on the others. But thanks to Alice and Charlie, England now have something to bowl at. For Australia, Annabel Sutherland stood out with three scalps, though she was taken for boundaries in her last spell. Australia minus Alyssa Healy would be looking to chase down 245, especially with minimal dew around.

Electing to bowl first, Australia endured a wayward start from Kim Garth, with Tammy capitalising on width to launch England to a flying start. But it was broken when Annabel castled Amy Jones for 18, and despite Tammy regaining her fluency, England’s middle-order faltered once again.

Heather Knight (20) was trapped by an lbw from Sophie Molineux, while Alana took out Nat Sciver-Brunt (7). With Emma and Sophia falling after struggling hugely, England slipped dramatically from 90/1 to 166/6. But Alice and Charlie injected late momentum with a 61-run partnership off 52 balls, and lifting England from a precarious position.

Both fell in the 49th over, but Sophie Ecclestone’s boundary off the final ball ensured England finished with a competitive total. England’s innings was marked by early aggression, a middle-order stall, and a late recovery - leaving the contest for grabbing top of the points table finely balanced.

Brief Scores: England 244/9 (Tammy Beaumont 78, Alice Capsey 38; Annabel Sutherland 3-60, Ashleigh Gardner 2-39) against Australia

