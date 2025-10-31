Women's World Cup: Saikia hails historic semis win as Jemimah, Harmanpreet guide India into final

Navi Mumbai, Oct 31 BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was effusive in praise after India’s stirring five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal, calling it a defining moment for women’s cricket in the country.

“Wonderful win! Did you see the match? What a game! This victory was so important for India — it’s going to take our women’s cricket to the next level. Wishing them all the best for the final!” Saikia told IANS after the match, moments after India chased down a mammoth 339 to dethrone the defending champions and book a place in Sunday’s final against South Africa.

Jemimah Rodrigues produced the innings of her life, a majestic unbeaten 127 off 134 balls with 14 fours — her maiden World Cup hundred and arguably the most significant knock of her career — as India reached 341 for 5 in 48.3 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a blistering supporting act, hammering 89 off 88 balls, the pair scripting a record 167-run partnership for the third wicket that completely changed the complexion of the game after a shaky start.

Chasing 339, India were in early trouble. Shafali Verma, drafted in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, lasted just six balls for 10 runs before edging out. Smriti Mandhana, too, fell soon after for a run-a-ball 24. At 47 for 2, India were wobbling, but Rodrigues and Harmanpreet steadied the innings with maturity and flair.

Jemimah batted with exquisite timing, combining fluent stroke-play with intelligent running. She reached her fifty off 57 balls with eight fours, playing a series of delightful cuts, drives and sweeps. A scoop off Garth, crisp boundaries off Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux, and a deft late cut through point highlighted her confidence.

Harmanpreet complemented her partner perfectly, reaching her half-century off 65 balls and accelerating with a mix of powerful boundaries and two towering sixes as India matched Australia’s scoring rate through the middle overs.

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly termed it "incredible stuff".

"Incredible stuff from the girls .. how good they have become in the last 5 years .. one more to go .. just outstanding," said Ganguly in a post on X.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal termed it a "[phenomenal win" and noted BCCI's continuous support for the women's team.

"Phenomenal win by our girls! Wishing them the very best for the final. This victory is the result of BCCI’s continued support for the promotion of women’s cricket, along with the strong backing of former BCCI Secretary and now ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who believed in the potential of women’s cricket in India," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla congratulated the team on a brilliant victory.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Team on a brilliant win over Australia to reach the Women’s World Cup final. Superb century by Jemimah Rodrigues and outstanding leadership & innings from Harmanpreet Kaur. Proud moment for Indian cricket," Shukla wrote in his post on X.

Several other administrators and cricketers, present and former, took to social media to congratulate the historic victory and hail the team for its brilliant performance.

