Work with team spirit to make Khelo India University Games historic: UP Minister Girish Chandra Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 : Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare, Girish Chandra Yadav, while reviewing the Khelo India University Games starting from May 25, said that wherever competitions will be held in the state, health facilities will be made available.

There will be better arrangements made for the players to travel between venues. Additionally, in light of the scorching heat, there will be ample arrangements of drinking water made at all the venues.

While holding a meeting in the control room of BBD Badminton Academy, Yadav said that there will be security arrangements for players, both men & women, coming to participate in the competition. Nutritious food will be provided to all the players.

He added that Uttar Pradesh has received this momentous opportunity to host Khelo India University Games. It is our collective responsibility to make it a grand success. He encouraged all the department officials associated with the games to work with team spirit to make the Khelo India University Games historic.

Throwing light on the preparations for the Games, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Navneet Sehgal said that the Khelo India University Games will be organized upholding the same standard as that of the Global Investors Summit. The entire city will be coloured in Khelo India University Games colours. High level facilities will be provided for the players and other important visitors. There will be suitable arrangements made to welcome the players at the airport.

The games will be broadcast through 25 screens in all the four cities. Additionally, a marathon will be organized to ensure public participation in the games.

The Additional Chief Secretary added that a small hospital will be built at all the venues that have been set for the competition. Doctors will be on duty and general medicines will be made available. Hospitals have also been identified around the venues that can be utilised if the requirement arises. Along with this, there will be adequate arrangements made for an ambulance as well. For this, instructions have been sent to the Chief Medical Officers of Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Sehgal concluded that for the convenience of the players, services of 1500 volunteers including 200 NCC cadets will be taken. Apart from these, 42 liaison officers of various universities have also been appointed. Air-conditioned rooms have been arranged for the players to stay.

Lastly, all the State Ministers are being invited for prize distribution during the competition. Along with this, ministers from other states will also be invited.

Commissioner Lucknow, Roshan Jacob, District Magistrate Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar, VC of LDA, Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow along with high officials of Health, Transport, Municipal Corporation and other departments were also present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor