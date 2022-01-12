Working very hard for CWG, Asian Games 2022, preparation going on well: Ravi Dahiya

India grappler Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday said that he is working hard for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and the preparation is going on very well.

Commonwealth Games 2022 are expected to take place between July 28- August 8 in Birmingham, UK while Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from September 10-25, 2022.

"This is a very important year as there is Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year. We are working very hard for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year and the preparation is also going on well," the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist told ANI.

The Queen's Baton for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth arrived in the national capital on Monday. Common Wealth Games officials handed over the baton to Indian Olympic Association's officials at the airport.

The 16th official Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be in India for four days between January 12 and 15, the organising committee of the showpiece event announced on Tuesday.

Talking about the Commonwealth Games, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis told ANI: "Delighted to be here in New Delhi for Commonwealth Games baton relay. The relationship between India and UK has always been a huge one. Sports is absolutely fundamental to it. This is India's 75th year of Independence and sports brings our countries together."

"COVID-19 has created all sorts of complications. India is very well prepared for this third wave. Hopefully, by July we will have the Test match between India and England. I hope England win this one after that we will have Commonwealth Games in Birmingham," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

