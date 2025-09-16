World Athletics C'ship: Canada's Katzberg claims men's hammer throw gold with meet record

Tokyo, Sep 16 Canada's Ethan Katzberg captured the men's hammer throw title at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, setting a championship record of 84.70 meters. The 23-year-old delivered his best throw on his second attempt to secure a decisive victory.

Germany's Merlin Hummel produced a personal best of 82.77 meters to take the silver medal, while Hungary's Bence Halasz claimed bronze with 82.69 meters.

Katzberg's triumph continues his rise on the global stage after winning the world title in 2023, reports Xinhua.

Cordell Tinch of the United States won the men's 110m hurdles gold medal on Tuesday. Tinch, 25, who recorded a season's best time of 12.87 seconds in May, clocked 12.99 to secure his first global title.

Jamaica's Orlando Bennett took silver in a personal best of 13.08, while his compatriot Tyler Mason settled for bronze in 13.12.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon extended her remarkable dominance in middle-distance running by winning the women's 1,500m final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic champion and world record holder stormed home in 3 minutes, 52.15 seconds to claim her fifth world title and her fourth in the 1,500m. Her compatriot Dorcus Ewoi impressed with a personal best of 3:54.92 to secure the silver medal, giving Kenya a one-two finish.

Australia's Jessica Hull took the bronze in 3:55.16, edging out Kenya's Nelly Chepchirchir, who also ran a personal best of 3:55.25 to finish fourth.

Kipyegon had lowered the world record to 3:48.68 in Eugene, United States, in July.

Earlier on Monday, Sweden's Armand Duplantis further cemented his legacy as the pole vault's greatest athlete, breaking his own world record with a 6.30-meter clearance to win his third consecutive men's pole vault title.

The 25-year-old, a two-time Olympic champion, electrified the Tokyo National Stadium crowd by surpassing his previous world record of 6.29 meters, set in August, on his third attempt at 6.30 meters. Duplantis had already secured the gold with a flawless first-attempt clearance at 6.15 meters, following effortless jumps at 5.75, 5.85, 5.95, 6.00, and 6.10 meters.

Greece's Emmanouil Karalis earned silver with a first-attempt clearance of 6.00 meters, while Australia's Kurtis Marschall took bronze at 5.95 meters. American Sam Kendricks, the 2017 and 2019 world champion, placed fourth, also clearing 5.95 meters but with more attempts than Marschall. France's Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion and former world record holder, finished eighth at 5.75 meters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor